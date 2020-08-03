Motion Industries Announces Two Acquisitions

Along with distributing lines of hydraulic product, TRC designs, manufactures, and maintains hydraulic components and systems. It also engineers customized hydraulic and mechanical solutions, and offers the additional services of experienced fabricators, welders, machinists, and hydraulic technicians.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to grow our business with a leading company that shares the same core values as we do,” said TRC President and CEO Terry Coyle. “We look forward to leveraging the many resources that Motion Industries offers and enhancing our services to provide greater value to our customers.”

In business since 1986, TRC Hydraulics has served the Atlantic Canada region with several full-service sales and repair facilities in Canada. In 2019, TRC Hydraulics expanded by opening a facility near Spartanburg, S.C.

Based near San Diego, Calif., F&L Industrial Solutions has served the southwest U.S. with full-service aluminum extrusion components since 2002. F&L offers local inventory including the 80/20 brand of aluminum, an experienced staff of CAD designers, in-house machining, digital panel cutting, full assembly/manufacturing, on-site delivery, and installation. Custom-designed products include a wide array of enclosures, clean rooms, walls, platforms, cabinets, racks, sneeze guards, tool holders, electrical connections, robotics, specialized carts, and more.

“It’s a perfect fit of our analogous visions and business cultures,” said F&L Industrial Owner, Mike Fanolla, who co-founded F&L. “We look forward to the growth opportunities, and with us joining Motion Industries, our customers can anticipate even greater high-quality service they’ve come to know from our company.



