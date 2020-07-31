Busch Vacuum Solutions Named Germany's Top Family Business

The magazine presents this award to the 50 most visible, innovative and popular medium-sized companies. These companies with a turnover of 250 million to one billion Euro represent an important cornerstone of the German economy.

For the ranking, the market research institute Innofact surveyed 2,000 decision makers on behalf of Wirtschaftswoche. They evaluated almost 500 companies based on trust, quality, innovation, sustainability, and the image as a company and employer. The market researchers then compared these results in relation to average turnover and employees as well as the patents applied for between 2016 and 2018.

Busch Vacuum Solutions is represented worldwide with 3,500 employees in 44 countries and 66 own companies.

