Fabri-Kal Updates Greenware Brand

The updated Greenware cup and portion cup stock print design instructs customers to properly dispose of Greenware packaging in commercial composting facilities.

Fabri-Kal Corporation
Jul 30th, 2020
Greenware Cup Portion Cup 7 28 20

The new stock print promotes zero waste to landfill efforts by clearly signaling to consumers that Greenware products are commercially compostable. It features the BPI label, indicating to consumers and composters alike that Greenware cups and portion cups have been certified according to ASTM D6400 standards to be compostable in commercial composting facilities, which may not be available in your area. In addition, the design differentiates Greenware cups and portion cups from those made of traditional plastic.

Fabri-Kal’s mission to act responsibly is demonstrated with our Greenware line of annually renewable, plant-based foodservice packaging. We are committed to providing packaging that clearly encourages consumers to commercially compost Greenware products,” said Mike Roeder, president and COO, Fabri-Kal.

Greenware products are made entirely from plants, not petroleum. It’s a difference that resonates with foodservice consumers that are increasingly seeking sustainable packaging from the operations they frequent.*

The new Greenware stock design is available in 7, 9, 10, 12, 16, 20, 24, and 32 oz and Greenware Portion Cups in 2, 3.25, and 4 oz.

*Source: 2018 Technomic study.


Fabri-Kal Corporation
