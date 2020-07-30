Liquibox Helps Brands Meet Demand for Home Care Products During COVID-19

The global hand sanitizer market is projected to grow USD 0.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5%, according to a new report from Fior Markets. Add to that a projected CAGR of 4% for detergents—reaching USD 157 billion by 2027 (TMR, 2019)—and you have a record need for cleaning products across the world.

With sanitation a top priority in hospitals, homes, and all points in between Liquibox’s flexible bags are becoming one of the most popular packaging solutions for hand soaps, sanitizers, moisturizers and other hygienic liquids. Apart from its convenience and cost-efficiency, flexible packaging is being chosen by leading brands for its sustainability profile and massive plastic waste reduction—as an example, one 3L bag-in-box is equivalent to twelve 250ml surface cleaner bottles. High-traffic restrooms, schools and kitchens typically require 800-1200ml bag-in-box cartridges for wall-mounted or pump applications, while household and industrial detergents and sanitizers generally call for a 3-5L (105-200 oz) bag-in-box.

Liquibox’s broad portfolio of fillers, bags, taps and fitments for bag-in-box is helping brands deliver their products quickly, safely and with less waste. The many benefits of these flexible liquid packaging solutions include:

• Less plastic than rigid alternatives, reducing packaging waste by up to 85%

• Logistical efficiencies with reduced fossil fuel consumptions and CO 2 emissions

• Puncture-resistant films that reduce the risk of damage or leaks in transit and in e-commerce

• Multiple dispensing systems, caps and tubes for different product viscosities

• User-friendly, single-handed dispensing with precise dosing

• Collapsible bag and no post-drip to reduce product waste

By offering greater protection, more sustainability, increased efficiency and faster production, Liquibox bag-in-box solutions can help brands rise to the challenges of COVID-19 from the factory floor to consumers’ hands.



