Massman Companies Promotes Russell Schlager

Schlager has been active with the Massman Companies’ Ideal-Pak business unit for more than seven years as Director of Sales and Marketing. He also recently served as the Director of Sales for Massman’s PASE Group business unit.

“It is always a pleasure to promote a dedicated employee who has contributed to the growth of the Massman Companies organization. I am excited to see how Russ’ direction and leadership will enhance our liquid filling business units selling and marketing efforts and increase our market share in integrated filling line packaging solutions. He brings years of experience to this new leadership role and a solid appreciation for the evolving needs of our customers,” said Jeff Bigger, President/CEO of Massman Automation Designs and the Massman Companies, in making the announcement.

Schlager will lead the sales and marketing efforts of the three Massman Companies Liquid Filling Business Units: Ideal-Pak - Madison, WI; PASE Group – Eagan, MN; and DTM – Hingham, MA. Consolidating the sales and marketing activities and customer-facing programs across all three liquid filling business units will further enhance Massman’s strategy of “automating liquid filling packaging lines” for the benefit of its customers. The Massman Liquid Filling Groups of Ideal-Pak, PASE Group and DTM – together with the packaging machine portfolio of Massman Automation Designs – now offers one of the most comprehensive liquid filling packaging automation product lines in the industry.

Integrating the expertise, experience and production power of its business units allows the Massman Companies to expand their ability to meet growing customer needs for complete packaging line solutions.



