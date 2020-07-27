Fanuc Named GM 2019 Supplier of the Year

Fanuc was named Supplier of the Year by General Motors. This is the 16th time Fanuc has received the award.

FANUC America
Jul 27th, 2020
Fanuc

During the virtual ceremony honoring the recipients of Fanuc’s 28th annual Supplier of the Year awards, GM recognized 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company. The recognition is for supplier performance in the 2019 calendar year.

"On behalf of our entire team at Fanuc, we are honored to once again receive this prestigious award from General Motors,” said Mike Cicco, president and CEO, Fanuc America Corp. This is the 16th time and 15th consecutive year that Fanuc has won this award, an achievement that signifies our continued effort to provide automation solutions that help our customers solve their production challenges.”

Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain stated, “Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve – and these award-winning suppliers went above and beyond our expectations.

“We also believe it’s important at this point in time to thank our entire supply base for their efforts the last few months to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19,” added Amin. “Not only have we been able to safely restart our manufacturing operations, our suppliers played a key role in assisting our initiatives to increase the supply of ventilators and personal protection equipment (PPE) for frontline health care workers to help save lives and keep communities safe.”


