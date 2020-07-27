Morris Packaging Expands Plant Capacity

The addition of the 59 in. PCMC fusion printing press offers numerous technologies to increase production while reducing waste including running at 1,500 LF/min while using no natural gas to dry the inks along with automatic registration and impression settings.

Tracy Jacobs was named production manager, bringing leadership and team-building skills along with 15 years of flexible packaging experience. Per Jacobs, “ Reduced solvent usage in cleanup is also an industry advantage Morris Packaging is utilizing. These improvements along with 100% print inspection allows Morris Packaging to provide our customers with the highest degree of quality with the least amount of impact on the environment.”

Morris Packaging is a plant that is zero waste and reclaims the print solvents, which get distilled and reused. The equipment and technology allows the presses to be free of natural gas usage, oil-free compressors and an economy-mode saving energy, eliminating hazardous waste and VOCs. All plant scrap is also recycled. The product offerings include 100% recyclable bags, post-consumer content bags and compostable bags, which won an FPA Silver Sustainability award.



