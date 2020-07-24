Amcor Offers Safety Solution for Fresh Meat Packagers

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, employee health and safety for essential fresh food manufacturers has made regular headline news. Among the hardest-hit industries, meat packaging consistently made headlines as plants were forced to close amid the rise of infections.

Amcor and its strategic equipment partners helps solve the complex operational challenges with an automated, vacuum packaging solution fit for the future of essential fresh food manufacturers. By replacing inefficient processes associated with manual packing, Amcor’s solution can reduce employee and business risks, reduce operational costs significantly, and improve profits.

Flow-Tite shrink rollstock wraps around the product to eliminate contamination, cuts rework in half, and improves product quality. With automatic adjustments to package size made according to product length, customers also can realize material savings. In total, the process facilitates increased throughput to help boost efficiencies and reduce operating costs.

“The last several months have been tough; and the meat and dairy packaging industries need innovative solutions now,” said Amcor Meat, Poultry and Seafood Marketing Senior Director Don Schnabel. “Amcor’s automated solution can help by reducing risk, cutting costs and improving safety and productivity.”

The automated solution reduces the manual steps involved in the packing process, reducing headcount and associated labor costs by 50% or more.

