Duravant Appoints VP of Integrated Solutions

”We are very pleased to welcome Cory to Duravant,” said Chuck Adams, Chief Commercial Officer of Duravant. “Cory will be responsible for developing and implementing a strategy to advance our integrated solutions capabilities in order to provide even more differentiated value to our partners and end user customers.”

Hypes brings over 25 years of experience in integrated solutions across a variety of sales and commercial leadership roles. Most recently, Hypes was Owner and President of Optimus Automation, a provider of automated warehouse solutions, which he founded in 2016. Prior to Optimus Automation, Hypes held executive positions at Power Automation Systems (PAS) and Intelligrated, and started his career at Dematic.

“I am very excited to join the Duravant team,” said Hypes. “I look forward to providing partners and end user customers with solutions to improve the efficiency of production facilities, warehouses and distribution centers. Leveraging my experience and relationships along with the strength of Duravant and its operating companies will yield great results for those we serve.”

Hypes holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Providence College in Providence, RI.