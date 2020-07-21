Cadence, Inc. Celebrates 35th Anniversary

Originally founded as Specialty Blades in July 1985 by engineer Martin Lightsey, the company developed a proprietary Computer Numeric Control (CNC) sharpening process that featured precisely controlled, multiple step grinding and honing sequences to address the needs of companies requiring high performance custom-made blades.

Over the past 35 years, Cadence has continued the tradition of sharpening excellence by providing its customers with superior blades and needles, as well as rapidly expanding our technologies and services to include machining, tube fabrication, laser processing, metal stamping, finished device manufacturing and assembly, and much more.

Cadence employs approximately 500 people with headquarters in Staunton, Va. and other locations in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin.