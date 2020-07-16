Berlin Packaging Welcomes New President and CEO

“Speaking on behalf of the Board of Directors, we are excited to have Bill onboard, and we are extremely confident that Bill will lead Berlin Packaging in its next stage of growth”, said Michael Grebe, Executive Chairman of Berlin Packaging. “Bill is a world-class leader with proven experience expanding global, highly distributed businesses, working with high-performing teams, and delivering extraordinary results via organic and acquisitive growth.”

Prior to May 2020, Hayes served as CEO and President of BrandSafway, a leading provider of specialized services to the global industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Hayes grew Safway, which combined with Brand to form BrandSafway, from a nearly $1 billion North American business in 2012 to a $5 billion global industrial services business with 38,000 employees across 340 locations in 30 countries. Prior to 2012, he was President of Honeywell Safety Products, creating the largest Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) company at that time. His earlier career experience includes leadership roles at Norcross Safety P

“This is an exciting time to be joining Berlin Packaging, and I am thrilled to guide this profitable company to reach new levels of global growth,” Hayes said. “With the industry’s strongest sales organization, a robust and nimble supply chain, and an unparalleled suite of services that benefit our customers, Berlin Packaging’s growth potential is unlimited. I am excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work with this incredible team.”



