Multi-Conveyor Launches COVID Inspired Barrier Spaced Conveyor

Multi-Conveyor, in collaboration with one of its East Coast reps, developed a barrier spaced hand-pack conveyor that conforms to social distancing mandates in the workplace.

Multi-Conveyor
Jul 14th, 2020
Multi Conveyor Spaced Barrier Hand Packing Stations 250dpi

Simple, ergonomic, cost-effective, and hygienic, the hand-pack station approach uses a clear, poly-carbonate barrier concept that is spaced to application specification for Operator safety. (Note: Sanitary levels up to 3A Dairy available.)

The length of the pack zones, number of conveyors, or required side tables are determined by application, working with individual plant safety guidelines. The barrier spaced stations can also be implemented into existing work areas with ease.

Multi-Conveyor
