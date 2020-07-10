Kurt Flathmann Retires from Allstein

Flathmann has been in the packaging industry for 47 years, the last 8 years working for Allstein. He started initially at Pamarco, then went to Bobst Champlain, then Fischer & Krecke, then Bobst when they bought F&K, and finally participated in starting up Allstein.

Flathmann is very well known and respected throughout the packaging and package printing industry with many friends and has decided it’s time to enjoy more time with his wife and do more fly fishing and traveling.

Allstein recognizes Flathmann’s many contributions during his long and successful career and wish him all the best in his new endeavors.

Allstein also announced that Tim Fox will succeed Flathmann as VP Sales Allstein Inc., effective July 1, 2020.

Tim comes in with over 30 years of experience in printing equipment and has worked at QuadTech, AVT, PCMC and MPS NA. His background includes general management, sales, and service with emphasis on flexographic presses and ancillary press equipment.

