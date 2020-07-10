Beckhoff USA Appoints West Region District Manager

Based at the company’s Silicon Valley Technical Center in San Jose, Calif., he will oversee operations and sales development in the high-tech center and throughout the Northwest U.S. To accelerate market share gains for Beckhoff, Lee will work directly with strategic accounts as well as with the experienced local sales and applications engineering team. He reports to Joe Martin, West Region Manager.

Lee spent the past 15 years with ADLINK Technology, a manufacturer of embedded computing systems and test and measurement equipment, at its Silicon Valley location where he focused on numerous industries. He achieved significant successes in many positions with the company, starting as Field Sales Application Engineer and most recently holding the title of Director of Sales – West. Previously, Lee worked for Lanner Electronics as National Distribution Sales Manager.

“Hank is an excellent addition to the Beckhoff USA team and the right person to help lead our efforts in the region. With his vast experience in automation technology and Silicon Valley, he possesses the right skills and knowledge to drive further expansion in this area,” said Joe Martin, West Region Manager at Beckhoff Automation LLC. “We are excited to welcome Hank and to see how he grows market share and increases adoption of Beckhoff technologies with high-tech companies in the area.”

Lee earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of California, Los Angeles.



