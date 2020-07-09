Mold-Rite Plastics to Expand Ohio Facility

For several years, Mold-Rite Plastics has experienced significant growth in manufacturing closures that are used daily by millions of consumers around the world. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mold-Rite has remained operational as an essential supplier to the pharmaceutical, nutrition, and food segments. Instituting best practices and safeguards for employees, Mold-Rite Plastics has protected the team’s health and safety as they have worked 24/7 to maintain the supply chain for those products that have been needed to combat the Coronavirus. From vitamins and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, to soaps and sanitizers, Mold-Rite closures have been key in helping to keep people safe and healthy.

“Our mission remains to be the most responsive and flexible supplier in the packaging industry. Our factories have responded incredibly well to increased levels of demand, resulting in production being up by 32 percent,” noted Brian Bauerbach, President and CEO of Mold-Rite Plastics. However, this increased demand cannot be fulfilled through operational efficiency alone. Mold-Rite Plastics has historically invested capital at a rate substantially higher than the industry average in order to stay ahead of demand and maximize flexibility. This building expansion reaffirms a commitment to employees, customers, consumers, and American manufacturing.

“The new addition will allow us to increase our business over 25 percent,” stated Carol Rinder, Vice President of Operations for the Twinsburg facility. The expansion will also allow the facility to further advance the use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin in its products. All of the Twinsburg facility’s current product offerings are manufactured with recyclable polypropylene, however Mold-Rite has been working closely with brand owners to incorporate more recycled content into their packaging. Mold-Rite Plastics is an environmentally responsible manufacturer, taking pride in on-going initiatives to delight our customers by offering more sustainable products which reduce the amount of plastics used, provide recyclable options, and promote re-use where ever possible. “We are manufacturing important products, adding employment opportunities, and working to improve the environment,” adds Rinder. “We are excited to make this investment in our community.”