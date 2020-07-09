ProMach Acquires Modern Packaging

Modern designs, manufactures, and supports stainless steel equipment for filling, heat sealing, overcapping, loading, and denesting premade cups and trays as well as gas flush, HEPA, Clean in Place (CIP), and Sterilization in Place (SIP) systems. Filling systems can be provided in fully enclosed, ultra-clean, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) with gas flush, or aseptic configurations and all systems are designed to fulfill USDA and 3-A Sanitary Standards.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the team from Modern Packaging to ProMach,” said Mark Anderson, ProMach President and CEO. “Modern expands our keystone filling capabilities, giving ProMach even more options to provide our customers where processing and packaging converge on the production line. Modern provides innovative solutions in key segments like the growing snack food market where SKUs continue to grow with better-for-you, single serve, meal replacement, and combination snacks gaining significant traction on both physical and online store shelves. The Modern team has a well-earned reputation for being a great partner for their customers and I’m excited to have them join the ProMach family.”