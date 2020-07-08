Teledyne TapTone Hits Sales Milestone

TapTone introduced the T550 in 2014 as the next generation platform for low cost leak, fill level, pressure and vacuum inspection. Since its introduction, T550 sales have steadily increased with the 500th unit rolling off the production line in the spring of 2020. The T550 product line continues to be a value leader in its class for proximity, acoustic, X-Ray, leak and pressure inspection. In addition to its user-friendly, icon-driven menu, the T550 offers a value-packed feature set for fast product setup and changeovers.

The T550 platform also offers an economical means to upgrade from older, obsolete systems by replacing the controller only and utilizing existing compatible TapTone sensors already on-line. Overall, the TapTone T550 is a cost effective and scalable solution for inspection of plastic, metal and glass containers.



