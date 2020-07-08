Mobile Industrial Robots Appoints New President

According to Teradyne CTO Mark Jagiela, Nielsen’s in-depth knowledge of MiR and his rare balance of being able to solve immediate real-life customer needs and create a roadmap for long-term innovation and leadership made him the right candidate for the job.

“Søren is an excellent leader who will ensure continuity of our strategy and continued business momentum,” Jagiela said. “MiR is a still a young company, with tremendous opportunity for transforming the way the world works by optimizing logistics at thousands of companies worldwide. As president of MiR, Søren will carry on the passion, innovation and vision that brought MiR to this point.”

Nielsen brought his background in mechanical engineering to his role at MiR, along with the experience gained from more than 25 years of managerial positions with major international corporations such as Danfoss and Siemens. He welcomes the challenges associated with taking on this new role during a time of extensive global unpredictability.

“Despite the current situation, MiR continues to grow in 2020,” Nielsen said. “We have not put on the brakes, which makes us relatively stronger than other industry operators. Our flexible robots help global industries such as health care, manufacturing and logistics make up for lost revenue by increasing productivity and efficiency. We also improve work environments at customer companies by relieving staff from manual transportation tasks.” Nielsen added, “MiR is a stronger-than-ever company.”

Visti is confident that Nielsen is the right leader to keep the company strong well into the future. “When Søren was brought on board, we needed a leader with international industry experience,” Visti said. “He has made a significant contribution to the optimization of processes and procedures and I am happy to hand over the reins to him.”

