Bosch Rexroth Hosts Free Virtual Event

Bosch Rexroth has gathered experts from across the global Bosch organization to present topics that take participants on an exploration of the Factory of the Future.

This event will focus on the new world of versatile, customer-orientated manufacturing. It’s a world of promise and ambition – a world of greater intelligence, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

Once registered, participants can join as many sessions as they want that fit into their schedule. Here is what you can expect to learn from this 4-day event:

• Connecting your Factory to the Future

• Digitize your Value Stream

• Optimizing your Value Stream

• Add Value with Digital Business Models

• Maximize your Flexibility

Day 1: Monday, July 13, 2020

• Starting smart and thinking big with NEXEED software solutions for manufacturing efficiency and transparency of product, process and logistics data

• An overview of the Rexroth i4.0 solutions and knowledge offerings

• Go on a technology journey that brings us to the Factory of the Future and Beyond

Day 2: Tuesday, July 14, 2020 – includes technical sessions

• Learn how to automate your Factory of the Future from an app and create a scalable connectivity platform with ctrlX AUTOMATION

• Find out how NEXEED software helps you optimize manufacturing

• Plug & produce with Smart MechatroniX

• Resolve the challenge of localizing mobile robots with our Laser Localization Software

Day 3, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 – includes technical sessions

• Optimizing your value stream by maximizing production efficiency with intelligent tightening solutions, project management and intralogistics

• Continue exploring ctrlX AUTOMATION to increase productivity with AI and machine learning

• Find out how NEXEED increases efficiency of shop floor operations

Day 4, Thursday, July 16, 2020 – includes technical sessions

• How Rexroth’s ActiveMover increases cycle-time and saves floor space

• Enable contact-free collaboration in tight spaces with our production assistant, APAS the Bosch Rexroth collaborative robot

• Meet ActiveShuttle, our autonomous transport system that adds versatility to your factory

• If you didn’t hear about our award-winning Smart Function Kit on day 3, you can join on day 4!



