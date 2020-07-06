Chroma Color Corp. Acquires Epolin Chemicals LLC

Epolin serves customers developing groundbreaking products in sensors, security inks, light filters, touch-screens, night vision products, and eyewear. Epolin will operate as an independent subsidiary of Chroma Color and continue to maintain and invest in its strong customer and supplier relationships.

“This acquisition of Epolin will contribute significantly to Chroma Color’s leadership in the colorants and additives industry,” stated Tom Bolger, CEO of Chroma. “We are excited to add Epolin’s cutting-edge NIR Dye technology to our expanding product portfolio and the members of the Epolin team to the Chroma family.”

Matt Barr, Vice Chairman, Chroma Color, added; “There is also a tremendous opportunity for cross-selling by our team when IR absorption is part of an application combined with traditional color.”

“Of the many advantages Epolin customers will enjoy as a result of this transaction is access to Chroma Color’s extensive product development, testing, and validation capabilities. Epolin’s customers can now be served by Chroma Color’s ongoing R&D efforts to deliver new solutions for the markets that both Epolin and Chroma Color serve,” stated Greg Amato, CEO, Epolin.



