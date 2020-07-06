Proseal Launches Tray Positioning System

The patent-pending ProPosition feature automatically identifies the best position for trays, to ensure the perfect alignment every time. Its advanced technology provides food manufacturers and processors with a simple one-step tool-set-up, and removes the time consuming and potentially wasteful process of running test trays through the tray sealer to ascertain the best position. Instead operators are guided through the set-up via easy to follow animated instructions on the machine’s touch screen.

The system then permanently saves the relevant parameters for each tool, which greatly speeds up product changeovers and avoids operator errors during set-up.

ProPosition is fitted as standard to all new Proseal GT platform machines. Additionally, as part of Proseal’s ongoing strategy of future-proofing its equipment, the software can be retrofitted to any pre-existing machines which have the suffix GTe and GTs.

“The new ProPosition system showcases our incredible engineering innovation and underlines Proseal’s commitment to being at the forefront of product development and innovation,” comments Paul Watkin, Proseal Systems Development Manager.

“This pioneering technology helps to minimize downtime, reduce errors and minimize waste to deliver valuable cost savings that will deliver a fast return on investment.”



