Brown Machine Group Acquires aXatronics Robotics Capabilities Business

BMG is a manufacturer and servicer of thermoforming equipment and tooling used in the conversion of plastic sheet into high-value-add products, as well as, automated material handling equipment for paper and plastic products. It provides equipment and related services under the Brown, Lyle, Nalle Automation Systems (NAS), and Freeman Company brand names.

aXatronics is a certified Motoman Robotics Strategic Partner and proven supplier of Automation solutions. The company’s primary focus is creating high-level mechatronics process engineered solutions for challenging processes in manufacturing. It has significant experience in commercial and industrial packaging and a strong reputation for innovation and quality in the industry. Products offered by aXatronics include stackers, loaders, product handlers, case packers and robotic end of arm tools. The combination of Nalle Automation systems and aXatronics robotic offerings will provide customers with the ultimate packaging solution.

“The addition of aXatronics to the BMG group enhances the solutions we provide to the industry,” stated Greg Wolf, CEO of Brown Machine Group. “We are laser focused on our customer’s needs and this addition to BMG fills a much needed void to expand our automation capabilities. Our objective is to not only supply the most innovative equipment in the industry, but to provide our customer base with a fully integrated turn-key solution to meet their specific needs and challenges.”

aXatronics and Dave Whelan gained national attention when aXatronics received the coveted North and South America “Innovation Award” from Yaskawa Motoman in 2014 for its work in creating the first robot, worldwide, capable of tying a ribbon bow around a boxed product. Highlighted in several national industry-based magazines for this unique accomplishment, aXatronics continues to build a solid reputation for delivering reliable automation solutions for difficult manufacturing applications.

Dave Whelan, formerly President of aXatronics, now Director – Robotics, states, “We are very excited to bring robotic automation and many years of experience in process automation into the BMG family of product lines. The addition of aXatronics robotic capabilities will broaden our existing product lines and enhance our substantial New Product Development efforts.”

As a strategic partner of Yaskawa America Inc., a Xatronics has originated many versatile and diverse robotic solutions ranging from palletizing up to 200 different case sizes containing glass products on a single robot to multiple robotic solutions for a Fortune 100 manufacturer of large steel containers. They are also known for creating specialized robotic end-of-arm-tooling solutions for other integrators and manufacturers enabling the success of a variety of other robotic systems.

The aXatronics staff will join NAS and will manufacture and support aXatronics equipment in the NAS facility, located in Knoxville, Tennessee.



