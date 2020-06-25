Brown Machine Group Acquires aXatronics Robotics Capabilities Business

Brown Machine Group (BMG) announced the acquisition of the robotics capabilities from automation equipment supplier aXatronics.

Brown Machine Group
Jun 25th, 2020
A Xatronics Bow Tie 14 With Axa Logo

BMG is a manufacturer and servicer of thermoforming equipment and tooling used in the conversion of plastic sheet into high-value-add products, as well as, automated material handling equipment for paper and plastic products. It provides equipment and related services under the Brown, Lyle, Nalle Automation Systems (NAS), and Freeman Company brand names.

aXatronics is a certified Motoman Robotics Strategic Partner and proven supplier of Automation solutions. The company’s primary focus is creating high-level mechatronics process engineered solutions for challenging processes in manufacturing. It has significant experience in commercial and industrial packaging and a strong reputation for innovation and quality in the industry. Products offered by aXatronics include stackers, loaders, product handlers, case packers and robotic end of arm tools. The combination of Nalle Automation systems and aXatronics robotic offerings will provide customers with the ultimate packaging solution.

“The addition of aXatronics to the BMG group enhances the solutions we provide to the industry,” stated Greg Wolf, CEO of Brown Machine Group. “We are laser focused on our customer’s needs and this addition to BMG fills a much needed void to expand our automation capabilities. Our objective is to not only supply the most innovative equipment in the industry, but to provide our customer base with a fully integrated turn-key solution to meet their specific needs and challenges.”

aXatronics and Dave Whelan gained national attention when aXatronics received the coveted North and South America “Innovation Award” from Yaskawa Motoman in 2014 for its work in creating the first robot, worldwide, capable of tying a ribbon bow around a boxed product. Highlighted in several national industry-based magazines for this unique accomplishment, aXatronics continues to build a solid reputation for delivering reliable automation solutions for difficult manufacturing applications.

Dave Whelan, formerly President of aXatronics, now Director – Robotics, states, “We are very excited to bring robotic automation and many years of experience in process automation into the BMG family of product lines. The addition of aXatronics robotic capabilities will broaden our existing product lines and enhance our substantial New Product Development efforts.”

As a strategic partner of Yaskawa America Inc., a Xatronics has originated many versatile and diverse robotic solutions ranging from palletizing up to 200 different case sizes containing glass products on a single robot to multiple robotic solutions for a Fortune 100 manufacturer of large steel containers. They are also known for creating specialized robotic end-of-arm-tooling solutions for other integrators and manufacturers enabling the success of a variety of other robotic systems.

The aXatronics staff will join NAS and will manufacture and support aXatronics equipment in the NAS facility, located in Knoxville, Tennessee.


Brown Machine Group
Mettler Toledo X3750 X Ray System
X-ray System Inspects Small- to Large-diameter Glass Jars
Helps manufacturers protect brand images while meeting increasingly stringent worldwide safety regulations
Jun 25th, 2020
70yrs Press
Heat and Control Celebrates 70th Anniversary
Founded in 1950, Heat and Control, Inc. celebrates its 70th anniversary on June 27, 2020. Heat and Control will celebrate this platinum occasion with a 12-month long celebration.
Jun 24th, 2020
Clariant ColorWorks applies IR-detectable black technology to make other dark colors more recyclable.
Clariant ColorWorks™ Applies IR-Detectable Black Technology to Make Other Dark Colors More Recyclable
New colorants eliminate the need for carbon black entirely, and opens opportunities for colors like extremely dark blues and greens.
Jun 23rd, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 22 At 3 36 02 Pm
Amcor Extends Partnership Network by Joining World Wildlife Fund-led ‘ReSource: Plastic’
Amcor has joined the World Wildlife Fund-led activation hub, ReSource: Plastic, a global consortium of companies and organizations collaborating to keep waste out of the environment.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Bosch&rsquo;s new &lsquo;Manufacture #LikeABosch&rsquo; campaign playfully shows how digitalization is improving production and logistics.
Bosch Updates Industry 4.0 Software to Digitalize Manufacturing
Along with its launch of the second release of the Nexeed Industrial Application System, Bosch has rolled out a ‘Manufacture #LikeABosch’ campaign to raise awareness for industrial digitalization.
Jun 19th, 2020
Pregis Lakeview Pantry
Pregis Donates Insulated Packaging to Chicago Food Pantry
Pregis recently donated more than 5,000 Penguin Pack insulated box liners to Lakeview Pantry, Chicago’s largest food pantry.
Jun 19th, 2020
With the help of innovative service glasses, KOCH service technicians can show customers every detail of the machine they wish to see and talk them through the various functions.
Online FAT at KOCH Using an Innovative Concept
Though the customer was almost 5,000 miles away, they witnessed the FAT in action as if they were on site – thanks to hardware and modern digital solutions.
Jun 18th, 2020
Gentili
Matteo Gentili Named Chairman Designate of UCIMA
Matteo Gentili, Chairman of TMC (Tissue Machinery Co.), has been designated as the new Chairman of UCIMA (Italian Automatic Packaging Machinery Manufacturers’ Union).
Jun 18th, 2020
Esveydi Rossano and the Crown Brand-Building Packaging team with their 2020 Colored by INX Can Design trophy.
Crown Brand-Building Packaging Wins INX Contest
Crown Brand-Building Packaging utilized the INX Metal Color Catalog to win the Colored by INX Can Design contest.
Jun 18th, 2020
Fat Online
Remote FAT Keeps Capsule Filler on Schedule
German herbal medicine maker Dr. Gustav Klein was able to order and receive a new capsule filler from Italian equipment maker MG2 despite COVID-19 restrictions through three days of remote testing and validation.
Jun 17th, 2020
Adrian Hermosillo2
Plexpack Corp. Promotes Adrian Hermosillo to Sales Manager
Adrian Hermosillo was promoted to Sales Manager for Plexpack Corp. He will be responsible for all Plexpack brands—Emplex, Damark, and VacPack—as well as lead Plexpack’s sales team and global distribution network.
Jun 17th, 2020
Jokey Neste Final
Neste and Jokey Collaborate to Develop Rigid Packaging from Renewable and Recycled Materials
Neste and Jokey, a manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging, have started collaborating to develop the market for rigid packaging from sustainable renewable and recycled materials for food and non-food applications.
Jun 17th, 2020
Site Solar Panels
Tetra Pak Commits to Net Zero Emissions
Tetra Pak announced its commitment to reach net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its own operations by 2030, with the ambition to achieve net zero GHG emissions for the entire value chain by 2050.
Jun 17th, 2020
Unknown
NiceLabel Introduces Cloud-based Business Model
NiceLabel introduces a cloud-based business model for its channel partner program that will enable its partners to deliver labeling solutions-as-a-service securely and remotely.
Jun 16th, 2020
Hp 109081 Screen Shot 2019 04 08 At 12 23 00 Pm
Seven 2019 AmeriStar Award Winners Achieve 2020 WorldStar Awards
Seven 2019 AmeriStar Award winners earned the prestigious WorldStar Award produced by the World Packaging Organisation (WPO).
Jun 16th, 2020
Jl9 Nl D3z 1280 5eece0833f902
Handheld technology interrupts worker productivity
Jun 16th, 2020
20 Exxo 6747 Primary Packaging Pillow Pouch Final
ExxonMobil Collaborates on Sustainability Initiatives for India
ExxonMobil collaborated with local Indian companies Shrinath Group and Syntegon Technology India Private Limited (formerly known as Bosch Packaging Technology) to replace MLPs with recyclable PE laminated solutions.
Jun 12th, 2020
Dominologo
Domino Launches Digital Inkjet Press for Corrugated Box Printing
Domino will introduce the X630i, its first digital inkjet press for corrugated box printing, via a virtual launch event on June 16th.
Jun 11th, 2020
Enercon
Enercon Presents Webinar on Achieving a Perfect Seal
Enercon and Selig Group collaborated on a webinar that describes the best practices on achieving a perfect seal.
Jun 11th, 2020
Logo Logoplaste
Biomimicry 3.8 & Logoplaste Join Forces
Logoplaste has partnered with Biomimicry 3.8, to embark on a project to design industrial plants that are carbon neutral and regenerative.
Jun 10th, 2020
32755672 640x640
RōBEX Named Certified System Integrator for MiR
RōBEX LLC announced it achieved certified system integrator status for MiR Robots Americas Inc., becoming only the fourth Certified System Integrator for MiR in North America.
Jun 10th, 2020
Image005
Aripack Partners With Italy-based Packaging Machinery Manufacturers
Aripack, announces its exclusive North American partnerships with Italy-based Miele and Laferpack.
Jun 10th, 2020
Mettler Toledo C33 PlusLine Washdown Checkweigher
Mettler-Toledo Unveils Two Checkweighers During Virtual Trade Show
During a virtual trade show last week, the company debuted machinery built for easy cleaning in harsh manufacturing environments.
Jun 10th, 2020
Flex Xray Aurora Press Release
FlexXray Opens Food and Product Inspection Facility
FlexXray announces the opening of a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered inspection facility in Aurora, Ill.
Jun 10th, 2020
Tetralaval
Tetra Laval Group Donates Toward U.S. COVID-19 Relief Efforts
The Tetra Laval Group, which comprises, Tetra Pak, Sidel, and DeLaval, will jointly donate $734,000 to U.S.-based organizations to support the healthcare system and COVID-19 relief efforts in the U.S.
Jun 9th, 2020
Production manager, Klaus Kailow, in front of the Soco System case sealer. It top and bottom seals simultaneously and can be extended with, e.g., a bottom flap folder.
Soco System's Case Sealer Improves Efficiency, Saves Costs for Printer
Denmark-based Kailow, a printing and digital services company, recently invested in two Soco System case sealers to fulfill a large magazine printing order.
Jun 9th, 2020
9550 Lpa Direct Front 2
Videojet Upgrades the 9550 Print & Apply Labeling System with a New 6” Printhead Option
Videojet 9550 increases reliability, efficiency and productivity for outer case and bundle packaging.
Jun 9th, 2020
Matt Sweet1
Eaglewood Technologies Supports Minneapolis
Eaglewood Technologies would like to recognize employee, Matt Sweet and his wife Bethany for spending Friday, June 5th, passing out supplies in their south Minneapolis neighborhood.
Jun 9th, 2020
Imago Fast Code Reader
Imago: High-Speed Character Recognition
The FastCodeReader is specialized for process speeds of up to 800 m/min and can handle optical character recognition and verification as well as barcodes.
Jun 8th, 2020
Logo
Overnight Labels Increases Production During Covid-19 Crisis
While some businesses have slowed down, label manufacturer Overnight Labels’ presses have been running non-stop during the Covid-19 crisis.
Jun 8th, 2020
Enzplast
New Recycling Process Uses Enzymes to Break Down Plastics by 70%
The Enzplast2 project from Spain’s AIMPLAS focuses on the use of enzymes in the plastics sector to develop more sustainable processes, including separating multilayer packaging and improving biodegradation.
Jun 5th, 2020