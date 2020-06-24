Heat and Control Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Founded in 1950, Heat and Control, Inc. celebrates its 70th anniversary on June 27, 2020. Heat and Control will celebrate this platinum occasion with a 12-month long celebration.

Heat and Control, Inc.
Jun 24th, 2020
With seven decades of modernizing equipment solutions, the company continues to advance the food, pharmaceutical, and multiple additional industries. Heat and Control takes pride in the machinery its manufacture and its customers. Strategic partnerships have offered customers ultimate choice, efficiency and performance and provided a resource that can be relied upon for many years.

With the father/son duo working side by side for decades, the family company continues to press forward exploring opportunities to uplift employees, satisfy customers, and build meaningful partnerships.

“Our employees, customers, and partners are the heartbeat of Heat and Control,” said Andy Caridis, Founder and Chairman of Heat and Control, “I invested my entire adult life into this company with a hope and a dream. We started with few but now we are many.  For that, I am grateful.”

“Heat and Control’s past with my father paving the way, prepared an outlook for an exciting future,” says Tony Caridis, President of Heat and Control, “We have incredible people in our organization, customers believe in our abilities, and there is respectful collaboration with our global partners. As the President, I would like to say thank you.  Here’s to celebrating the next chapter of innovation together!”

Heat and Control started in industrial process heating applications, such as, heat treatment furnaces and combustion systems, and quickly became food focused as the industry experienced growth in the 1960s. By the 1970s, it were able to supply complete food processing systems that offered a level of modernization and automation never experienced. Through the 1980s, Heat and Control partnered with Ishida Japan, a leader in weighing and packaging technologies and acquired several factories to help serve their growing customer demand.

The 1990s introduced huge product line expansions and additional offices to serve the food market. New technology was introduced with FastBack, bringing horizontal motion conveying to the food processing industry providing better product handling between processing and packaging equipment, and later revolutionizing the snack industry with the development of the now popular On-Machine Seasoning method of in-packaging room seasoning application.  Add that with the acquisition of Mastermatic, a frying technology company with a significant history and portfolio in coating, frying, and auxiliary systems, Heat and Control continued to strengthen its offering to the food industry.

H&c Portrait PressIn the 2000s, Heat and Control opened several factories and offices around the globe, increased focus on development of improved controls and information systems and partnered with CEIA, the world’s leading metal detection manufacturer. Spray Dynamics, who had a long food industry history joined the Heat and Control brand family in 2011 and significantly increased seasoning and coating capability and industry access to expertise in in-kitchen seasoning innovation. Each of these strategic growth experiences and partnerships over the years has worked to continually build an end-to-end line solution provider that helps food companies take better control of their production and make better quality products.

With almost 1600 employees worldwide in more than 30 offices, Heat and Control brings science, imagination, and unmatched commitment to every project. Striving to do more they help customers bring their products to market.


