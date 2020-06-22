Schneider Packaging Hosts Creating Pallet Patterns Webinar

Tim Graham, Product Manager at Schneider Packaging Equipment Co., Inc., will give a live demonstration of Schneider’s OptiStak solution.
The webinar begins at 2:00 PM, EDT. Click here to register.
On June 25, Schneider Packaging Equipment will host a webinar on how to create pallet patterns directly on an HMI with its OptiStak palletizing software solution.
