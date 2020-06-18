Antares Vision Partners with IMA Group

Aimed at consolidating and strengthening the leadership of both partners in existing and emerging markets, the five-year agreement involves synergistic cooperation for developing and implementing innovative solutions via specific projects, new business opportunities and new products. These will initially take the form of new, collaborative production lines, then expanded to comprise upgrades and retrofits of existing lines.

The two companies’ 20-year history of cooperation supplying inspection systems to ensure the quality and integrity of pharmaceutical packaging will now extend to a variety of other segments – including food & beverage, cosmetics and medical devices – for product traceability and smart data management. This turns Antares Vision into one of the go-to technological partners supporting digital innovation efforts for the entire IMA Group internationally.

The agreement will result in significant growth in the integration of Antares Vision technology within IMA machines, further strengthening this important commercial and technological partnership.

Emidio Zorzella, Chairman and Managing Director of Antares Vision: “We are extremely pleased with the agreement we have reached with our partner, with whom we have been sharing experiences and skills in the pharmaceutical sector for over 20 years, through the supply of visual inspection systems for product quality control. IMA has affirmed and strengthened its partnership with our company – the only technological player able to offer a single, comprehensive solution by integrating the supply of inspection systems with tracking and data analysis solutions along the whole production chain, thereby guaranteeing product quality and transparency. The agreement with IMA will allow us to penetrate new sectors more quickly and consistently, per our mission to bring our high-value offerings into high-leverage sectors beyond pharmaceuticals. Together, the two global leaders promote the digitization of the supply chain, with future-ready applications, from automation, to interconnection, to smart data management, to guarantee Trustparency—transparency that generates trust.”