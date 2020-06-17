Plexpack Corp. Promotes Adrian Hermosillo to Sales Manager

Hermosillo began his career at Plexpack in 2018 as a Business Development and Sales Rep of Latin American and International Markets. Hermosillo’s dedicated efforts to international sales and focus on developing Latin American markets have proven him to be a sales leader.

“Adrian Hermosillo has proven to be an effective sales driver and has been an insightful manager when considering Plexpack’s product line. His years of experience and engineering and MBA training have made him a valuable addition to our management team and I am excited for his plans of the future,” said Paul Irvine, CEO, Plexpack.

Hermosillo studied mechanical engineering and obtained his Bachelor of Science in 2006 at Tecnologico de Monterrey before completing his MBA at the University of North Carolina in 2012.



