Klöckner Pentaplast Expands in North America to Support the Pharmaceutical Market

Klöckner Pentaplast, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical barrier packaging films, broke ground on a large expansion at its Klöckner Barrier Film (KBF) facility in central Virginia in the United States.

Klöckner Pentaplast
Jun 1st, 2020
Klöckner Barrier Film (KBF) facility in central Virginia.

The multi-million dollar investment will increase the facility’s capacity by 6,000 sq ft and will add innovative coating capabilities, enhancing Klöckner’s ability to serve the growing North American market with high-quality pharmaceutical films.

The increased coating capabilities will uniquely position Klöckner to support the packaging needs of pharmaceutical manufacturers. “We are committed to supporting our customers as they grow and innovate,” said Tracey Peacock, President of the Pharmaceutical, Health & Specialties division. “As the market expands, the need for high-barrier solutions will grow with it. Sensitive pharmaceuticals must be protected from moisture and oxygen, which is the hallmark of our coating technology. Combined with the collaborative package design and testing capabilities of our nearby leading innovation hub – the ‘kp i.center’ in Charlottesville, we can help customers achieve new performance levels in barrier protection, and accelerate their time to market.”

The innovative coating capability is expected to be operational towards the end of 2021.

