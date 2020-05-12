Tekni-Plex Names Vice President of Market Development

In this newly created position, Reed will develop strategies and business plans to deliver solutions to customers in new markets where Tekni-Plex’s capabilities can provide unique value.

“Tekni-Plex is committed to finding mission critical solutions for the markets we serve, including specialty and food packaging. Michael will be using his significant expertise to create marketing plans for these and adjacent markets,” said Steve Penn, senior vice president of sales and marketing.

Reed is a global business leader with a two-decade record of success in the packaging, plastics, and chemical sectors. Most recently he was vice president of business development at Graham Packaging, a manufacturer of plastic packaging for consumer goods. Previously, he was sales manager for Europe for PolyOne, a provider of specialty polymers. He has also held positions with Spartech, a global producer of engineered thermoplastic sheet materials, and Bayer, a global leader in healthcare, nutrition and high-tech materials.

Reed has a Bachelor of Science, Engineering in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, and has completed an executive development MBA program at the Olin School of Business, Washington University.