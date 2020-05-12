Tekni-Plex Names Vice President of Market Development

Michael Reed joined Tekni-Plex, Inc. as Vice President of Market Development.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Tekni-Plex
May 12th, 2020
Michael Reed

In this newly created position, Reed will develop strategies and business plans to deliver solutions to customers in new markets where Tekni-Plex’s capabilities can provide unique value.

“Tekni-Plex is committed to finding mission critical solutions for the markets we serve, including specialty and food packaging. Michael will be using his significant expertise to create marketing plans for these and adjacent markets,” said Steve Penn, senior vice president of sales and marketing.

Reed is a global business leader with a two-decade record of success in the packaging, plastics, and chemical sectors. Most recently he was vice president of business development at Graham Packaging, a manufacturer of plastic packaging for consumer goods.  Previously, he was sales manager for Europe for PolyOne, a provider of specialty polymers. He has also held positions with Spartech, a global producer of engineered thermoplastic sheet materials, and Bayer, a global leader in healthcare, nutrition and high-tech materials.

Reed has a Bachelor of Science, Engineering in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, and has completed an executive development MBA program at the Olin School of Business, Washington University.

Companies in this article
Tekni-Plex
Videos from Tekni-PlexView all videos
SNIFF SEAL TECHNOLOGY
SNIFF SEAL TECHNOLOGY
May 30th, 2019
Tekni-Plex... A Great Place to Work
Tekni-Plex... A Great Place to Work
Oct 25th, 2017
Welcome to Tekni Plex
Welcome to Tekni Plex
Apr 24th, 2017
Img 1502
Huhtamäki Decreases Plate Production Time with Flint Group Equipment
When Huhtamäki’s existing plate making equipment was reaching the end of its life cycle, it invested in a Flint Group plate making solution.
May 12th, 2020
Michael Reed
Tekni-Plex Names Vice President of Market Development
Michael Reed joined Tekni-Plex, Inc. as Vice President of Market Development.
May 12th, 2020
Syntegon Kliklok Ace Carton Former
Carton Former Features Ergonomic Design and Increased Efficiency
Unit combines high-speed forming capabilities with a wide carton size range for greater flexibility.
May 12th, 2020
Bunting Essential Egv
Bunting-Elk Grove Village Stays Strong Despite COVID-19 Disruptions
Bunting-Elk Grove Village’s online retail website, BuyMagnets.com, has been able to maintain business as usual despite COVID-19 disruptions in other states.
May 11th, 2020
Ppc Green
PPC Flexible Packaging Launches Sustainability Portfolio
PPC Flexible Packaging, a manufacturer of custom flexible packaging for specialty food, healthcare, and horticultural markets, launches PPC Green, its new sustainability portfolio.
May 11th, 2020
Alessandro Stiffan, Schib&rsquo;s General Manager, stands with Schib flow wrapper.
Schib Packaging Lends Equipment to Package Face Masks
Schib Packaging, a BW Flexible Systems brand and a Barry-Wehmiller company, is lending a CO-50 flow wrapper machine to an Italian-based contractor to package face masks.
May 6th, 2020
Cropped Colordyne Corporate Logo
Colordyne Launches New Corporate Division and Website
Colordyne celebrated its 10th anniversary by launching a new division and website focused on print engine development and innovation.
May 6th, 2020
Multi Conveyor Massive Bi Di Accumulation Table High Res
Bi-Directional Accumulation Table Added to Canning Line
Multi-Conveyor recently modified the layout of a high speed canning line by adding intermediate sections and adding a massive stainless steel bi-directional accumulation table.
May 5th, 2020
Logo
Inhance Technologies’ Barrier Packaging Process Recognized as Recyclable
Inhance Technologies, an international manufacturer of polymer materials science solutions, announced its barrier packaging technology was recognized as fully recyclable by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) and Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE).
May 5th, 2020
Logo
COVID-19: Rohrer Corp. Stays Positive, Contributes to Charities
Rohrer Corp.’s, eight North America facilities have remained open to support critical businesses, including packaging for medical supplies, face shields, and more.
May 4th, 2020
Powder Process Solutions Sanitary Bulk Bag Filler
Sanitary Bulk Bag Fillers Deliver Cost-Effective, Accurate Performance
Combine precision weighing capabilities with flexible designs
May 1st, 2020
Lb Rgb Pos
Liquibox Completes Sale of Select BIB Assets to TriMas Corp.
Liquibox, a portfolio company of Olympus Partners, completed the sale of select bag-in-box (BIB) assets to TriMas Corp.
Apr 30th, 2020
Kpu
King Plastic Launches King Plastic University
King Plastic Corp. launched King Plastic University, a new eLearning resource platform.
Apr 29th, 2020
Ready To Wear S
HLP Klearfold Producing Single-Use Face Shields
HLP Klearfold, a wholly-owned North American subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Hip Lik Packaging Products, is producing single-use face shields for use by healthcare professionals and essential service providers.
Apr 29th, 2020
Amac Asl 300 Shrink Labeler
Shrink Labeler Offers Sturdy, Intelligent Operation
Streamlined design with as few moving parts as possible simplifies changeover and maintenance
Apr 28th, 2020
Material Master Powerfill Select Bulk Bag Filler
Bulk Bag Filler Reduces Operator Fatigue
Can be custom designed to meet individual application requirements
Apr 27th, 2020
Bunting Du Bois Essential Covid19
Bunting-DuBois Provides Custom Magnets and Magnetic Assemblies for Critical Medical Devices
During the COVID-19 crisis, Bunting-DuBois has remained operational to manufacture custom magnets and magnetic assemblies for Critical Medical Devices.
Apr 27th, 2020
Jw Winco Canada 4 7 2020
JW Winco Opens Branch Office in Canada
JW Winco, a supplier of standard industrial machine components, recently opened a branch and distribution center in Canada.
Apr 24th, 2020
Bunting Equipment
Magnetic Separation and Metal Detection Equipment Prevents Costly Recalls
Protects consumers and line equipment
Apr 23rd, 2020
Original Superfood Creamer&circledR;
Glenroy Inc. Wins Two 2020 Graphics Excellence Awards
Glenroy Inc., a converter and printer of flexible packaging, received two awards in the Great Lakes Graphics Association’s 2020 Graphics Excellence Awards competition.
Apr 23rd, 2020
More in Supplier News
Fady Saad (left), MassRobotics Co-founder, receives the Festo delivery of a Rize 3D printer for the MassRobotics Shared Labs from Festo Senior Product Manager Nuzha Yakoob.
Festo and MassRobotics Create Partnership
Festo entered into a strategic partnership with MassRobotics to further global market growth and innovation initiatives dedicated to the development of the next generation of robotics.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Indorama Ventures Olefins in the U.S. donated 190 goggles and 78 boxes of facial masks to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Indorama Ventures Aids Countries Battling COVID-19
Indorama Ventures has been aiding eight countries where it operates that are dealing with COVID-19.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Pcmc 2020 Fta Innovation Award
PCMC Awarded 2020 FTA Technical Innovation Award
Paper Converting Machine Co. (PCMC), part of Barry-Wehmiller, was awarded the 2020 FTA Technical Innovation Award for its Meridian Elite laser anilox cleaner. The award was presented during Virtual FORUM 2020.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Dorner Virtual Interpack
Dorner Launches Virtual interpack Booth 2020
Dorner launches its Virtual interpack Booth 2020, an interactive platform highlighting the 2200 Series, FlexMove, and the AquaGard 7350 V2 Series. These conveyor systems were going to be highlighted at the show.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Omron Logo
Omron Supports COVID-19 Relief Efforts with Charitable Donations
Omron announced a series of cash and product donations to local charities through Omron Foundation, its charitable branch in the U.S., and through Omron Healthcare, Inc.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Night shift workers at Marcus Hook.
Braskem Deploys Enhanced Polymer Production Support to Meet Medical Equipment Manufacturing Essential Needs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Workers return home after 28 days making COVID-19 protective gear, sleeping at the plant.
Apr 21st, 2020
Eagle Epx100 X Ray System
X-ray System Helps Food and Beverage Companies Optimize Production Efficiencies
Improves the sustainability of operations and quality of products while saving energy
Apr 20th, 2020
1
Liquibox Adds E-commerce Capabilities and Launches Online Store
Liquibox, a manufacturer of bag-in-box flexible packaging and liquid dispensing solutions, has added e-commerce capabilities to its portfolio.
Apr 20th, 2020
Photo Az
Volpak Names Chief Executive Officer
Alain Zijlstra was named Chief Executive Officer for Volpak.
Apr 20th, 2020
Nbk Nbe Inc com Website Screenshot
National Bulk Equipment Launches New Website
National Bulk Equipment launched a new website to provide the bulk material processing and packaging marketplace a more comprehensive offering of equipment and engineering resources and capabilities.
Apr 17th, 2020
{352d2b1c 9723 44c2 A67a 6438bf3b2942} Emerson Logo 115x72
Emerson Announces May 1 Deadline for 2020 ASCO Engineering Scholarships
Emerson is reminding U.S. engineering students of the May 1 deadline to apply for its 2020 ASCO Engineering Scholarship Program.
Apr 17th, 2020
Worry-Free Coding is currently offered with the Videojet 1860 continuous inkjet (CIJ) printer (shown).
Videojet Introduces its Worry-Free Coding Service
Videojet Technologies introduces Worry-Free Coding, a new monthly service designed to enhance coding performance while reducing operational stress for manufacturers.
Apr 16th, 2020