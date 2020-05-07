Printpack Continues to Build its Green Team

The individuals Printpack chose for the team have experience, expertise, and passion for helping our customers evolve to offer more sustainable packaging solutions.

Mickel Knight, Senior Product Stewardship Engineer II, will develop recyclable, renewable and PCR containing films. With over 20 years in the industry and as a Packaging Institute dean, Mickel is widely recognized as a subject matter expert. His contributions to several Association of Plastics Recyclers studies have been highly valued by the industry.

Daniel Cluskey, Product Stewardship Engineer II, will develop recyclable (all-PE) packaging. As a subject matter expert in metallizing and current dean of the Packaging Institute, he has been instrumental in leading our efforts on the PE pouch for several years.

Megan Robison, Senior Product Stewardship Engineer I, will leverage her background in compounding, paper coating and converting to develop the right paper products for Printpack to bring to our customers. She currently serves on the Executive Committee of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition and as a dean of the Packaging Institute.

Alan Belcher, Senior Product Stewardship Engineer I, is focused primarily on compostable packaging. His past experience at ConAgra and directly supporting major Printpack customers, as well as his involvement in the Composters Manufacturing Alliance, will serve him well as he develops key partnerships.

Bill Barlow, Sustainable Innovations Manager, will facilitate the coming packaging evolution by leading innovation discussions, feeding the Product Stewardship Engineers, and then developing the go-to-market strategies for new packaging. His background in metallizing, product development, major CPG sales and as a past dean of our Packaging Institute uniquely qualify him for this position.