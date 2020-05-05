Inhance Technologies’ Barrier Packaging Process Recognized as Recyclable

The APR and PRE have both deemed Enkase™, technology that transforms high-density polyethylene (HDPE) containers into high performance barrier packaging, to meet critical guidance requirements and be in accordance with existing recycling streams for plastic packaging.

The designation states containers treated with Enkase are “fully compatible with recycling of conventional HDPE”, means Inhance Technologies’ process can be used in place of most other applications in barrier packaging where the environmental impact is of concern to consumers, retailers and brand owners.

“The world is yearning for more recyclable plastics, and we are thrilled to provide a totally recyclable barrier packaging solution that has passed the stringent guidance protocols established by APR and PRE,” said Andrew Thompson, Inhance Technologies President and CEO.

“This acknowledgement is testament to the work done by the fantastic teams Inhance Technologies has around the globe. There are a lot of pledges regarding increased recyclable content and exclusion of non-recyclable plastics in packaging being made to consumers by retailers and brands, and we feel that without our technology they will have difficulty delivering on them. Consumers are particularly concerned about the effect multilayer plastic packaging has on the planet, and Enkase is playing a significant role in alleviating those concerns.”

Enkase imparts a permanent barrier that can be applied to HDPE containers regardless of their shape, size or design. The technology protects the product integrity by reducing ingredient loss and increasing shelf life and quality, while maintaining recyclability.