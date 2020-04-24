JW Winco Opens Branch Office in Canada

J.W. Winco Canada, Inc. is located at 300 Trowers Rd, Unit 11, Woodbridge, ON L4L 5Z9. JW Winco Canada’s direct line is 905/264-1001. The branch has been fully

operational since March 2020 and has already fulfilled a few hundred orders from our customers across Canada.



The new facility, which has more than 6,000 square feet of warehouse space and over 2,300 square feet of office space, is part of a building complex in a vibrant business area in Woodbridge, ON close to Hwy 7 and Hwy 400.



“We have over 2,500 individual items in stock to improve our service to our customers in Canada,” says Peter Aulich, the branch’s General Manager. “The building features great logistics that will enable us to provide quick delivery to our customers throughout the country. The branch will provide our clients with local support and technical training and, of course we will continuously add new products to fulfill our client’s needs when it comes to a wide selection of metal and plastic standard machine components.”

JW Winco has made various improvements to its English and French website that includes 3D CAD models available for download and our E-store for online buying and can be viewed at www.jwwinco.com.