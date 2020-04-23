PCMC Awarded 2020 FTA Technical Innovation Award

Paper Converting Machine Co. (PCMC), part of Barry-Wehmiller, was awarded the 2020 FTA Technical Innovation Award for its Meridian Elite laser anilox cleaner. The award was presented during Virtual FORUM 2020.

“We are beyond excited to receive an FTA Technical Innovation Award once again,” said Rodney Pennings, PCMC’s Printing, Coating and Laminating Sales Director. “Our laser team has worked extremely hard to develop the Meridian Elite over the past year. It is an innovation that we are very proud of, and we appreciate the accolades within the package printing industry.”

For more than 20 years, the FTA Technical Innovation Award has recognized the most innovative and impactful technologies for the ever-evolving package printing and converting industry. Recipients of this award are deemed by a panel of industry experts to have the potential power to change flexography’s future for the better. They include innovative technologies that utilize the flexographic process or have been designed specifically to enhance flexographic printing.


