Volpak Names Chief Executive Officer

Zijlstra, originally from the Netherlands, boasts over 25 years of professional industrial experience globally, of which 10 years have been spent in Spain on different locations.

In his long international career he has served as CEO of various industrial companies and has acquired experience in the flexible packaging industry as well.

Zijlstra will continue to build on the strong foundation and excellent product portfolio Volpak has, offering excellent customer service and innovative and sustainable automated packaging solutions.





