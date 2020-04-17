National Bulk Equipment Launches New Website

“This new website, https://www.nbe-inc.com, presents a powerful combination of everything that National Bulk Equipment has become with regard to our products, projects, and people,” said Todd Reed, president of NBE Holdings Company. “It is equally important to note, this new website also continues to present the strength of the legacy of National Bulk Equipment. That will never change.”

Visitors to the website can access detailed information about each of the 25 product lines, including: equipment videos, 360-degree interactive equipment renderings, and equipment features and integration specifications. The Project Profiles section of the website enables visitors to watch actual projects in action; showing the project sequence of operation, material flow, and project-specific integration methods. “The Project Delivery section of the website gives visitors an in-depth perspective into our Engineer-to-Application project delivery method,” said Dave Denhof, executive vice president of National Bulk Equipment, Inc. “ETA is an equipment and project delivery method that enables our customers to move beyond the constraints of build-to-order and engineer-to-order machine manufacturers.” Visitors can see how Engineer-to-Application (ETA) project delivery brings improved performance effectiveness and total cost-of-ownership advantages to their processing and packaging operations. The Project Delivery section also offers visitors a video view into the perspectives of leaders from application engineering, project management, mechanical engineering, automation engineering, fabrication and assembly, and customer service as they talk about how ETA advances the project delivery experience for project owners, AECs, EPCs, and OEMs.



