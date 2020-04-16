IIMAK Announces Partnership with Leibinger

As an inkjet ink manufacturer, IIMAK’s expanded equipment offering gives customers the opportunity to work together in a new way. IIMAK Senior Business Manager, Jeanette Klein highlights, “we support customers with a variety of compatible inks for both open and closed inkjet systems. As business expands or old equipment needs to be replaced, we are thrilled to also have the ability to offer our customers a high quality, low TCO coder solution.”

IIMAK chose the Leibinger CIJ printer for its efficiency and flexibility. With various models and options, IIMAK can customize the coding system to meet specific needs, from entry level to specialty applications. Known for its ease of installation and use, the JET series has a user-friendly Interface with color touch display and Windows-based operating system. The system also features comprehensive diagnostic software with status display for easy troubleshooting. The unique Sealtronic automatic nozzle seal offers a trouble-free startup every time, even after long shutdowns.

For more information, visit www.IIMAKInks.com or email HelpMeCode@iimak.com.