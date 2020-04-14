Domino Appoints Key Account & OEM Manager

Domino appointed Mike Barry Key Account & OEM Manager, Digital Printing North America.

Apr 14th, 2020
Mike Barry

Barry spent the past eight years in the printing and packaging industry.  Prior to joining Domino, he was with Fujifilm for seven years where his roles included Business Development, Product Marketing Management, and Sales Support.  During this time, Barry also became an active member of TLMI, serving on the technical committee and participating in industry conferences.

“I am very excited to have recently joined the Domino team…Domino is the market leader for inkjet in the label industry, and I am looking forward to working with our customers and hybrid partners as we continue to grow our business.  We have a world-class digital platform that provides a highly productive & efficient complementary technology to flexo. And being able to offer that in a roll-to-roll, roll-to-inline, roll-to-nearline, or hybrid configuration with wonderful OEM partners, provides our customers exactly what they want…CHOICE.” says Mike.

Barry has a Bachelor of Science in Graphics Arts Management from Ball State University and is currently pursuing an M.B.A. from Benedictine University.

