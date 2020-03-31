Chad Crouch Appointed to U.S. Department of Commerce North Texas District Export Council

Council members are appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce and contribute leadership and international trade expertise to complement the U.S. Commercial Service’s export promotion efforts. The primary objectives of the NTDEC are to educate the community about international trade and its benefits, including education to promote exports and international trade for companies in the United States. Regional District Export Councils also lobby state and federal legislatures to promote issues that can have a positive effect on international trade for their respective regions.

Individuals appointed to a regional District Export Council become part of a select corps of trade experts dedicated to providing international trade leadership and guidance to the local business community and assistance to the Department on export development issues. “I’m honored to be selected as part of the North Texas District Export Council, Crouch stated. We’ve been very fortunate to have such a great relationship with the United States Department of Commerce and its related agencies when expanding our business internationally. I look forward to assisting other companies in our region in expanding their business as well.”

Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Authentix, Kent Mansfield, stated, “Authentix works closely with the U.S. Commercial Service whenever we are expanding solutions and services into new countries, and this has proven invaluable to us in terms of support and guidance. Chad Crouch has been instrumental in furthering our relationship with the U.S. Commercial Service. I can’t think of a better selection for providing guidance and input to the NTDEC.”

