Greg Cook Promoted to Executive Vice President and CFO of Motion Industries

Motion Industries, Inc. is a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Co. (GPC).

Cook joined Motion Industries as Senior Vice President and CFO in November 2016 and quickly worked to improve the strategic effectiveness of the Company’s finance, accounting, tax, and treasury functions. Since joining Motion, he has also added responsibility for corporate strategy functions. In his expanded role, Cook will continue leading these current responsibilities, but will also now take on oversight of Motion’s Information Technologies function.

“Since Greg has been with the company, we have been able to strengthen our bench in the finance and accounting departments, refine our strategic planning, and strengthen our balance sheet – improving our financial performance for GPC and our shareholders,” said Motion Industries President, Randy Breaux. “Greg is a key member of the executive team, and I look forward to what the future holds under his continued leadership.”

Cook has more than 29 years of experience in the manufacturing and distribution markets, and before starting with Motion Industries, spent 18 years with Shaw Industries, a Berkshire Hathaway company and leading North American manufacturer and distributor of flooring products. He began his professional career in public accounting at Arthur Andersen in Atlanta, Georgia. A CPA licensed in Georgia, Mr. Cook is involved in a number of industry and finance associations, including PTDA, AICPA, and ASCPA. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Bob Jones University, where he graduated summa cum laude.

