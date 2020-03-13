Independent Can Co. Achieves High Score in SQF Audit

The facility scored 99% out of 100% during the recertification audit. The SQFI verifies that its systems have been properly validated and show evidence of continuous monitoring procedures. SQF is recognized by retailers and foodservice providers around the world. SQF benefits extend to our customers that are pursuing their own certification.

Our level of SQF Certification is known as the “Certified HACCP-Based Food Safety Plan.” It incorporates all of the first level requirements, including Good Manufacturing and Distribution Practices and adds Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points risk assessment and implementation. SQF Certification is the only one of its kind recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). It guarantees a higher level of trust and acceptance in our global marketplace.

Independent Can has achieved SQF certification for all facilities which manufacture food contact packaging (Vandalia, Belcamp, Rosedale and Iowa).



