B&R Signs New Distribution Channel Partner

Hatfield, Pa. based ADI is an automation solutions provider specializing in motion control, pneumatics, and robotics.

ADI president Sam Hostvedt stated “B&R’s innovative and expansive product lines are a perfect fit for our customers. We are pleased to add B&R to the existing family of ABB products that we already distribute including ABB Drives, Baldor Motors, Jokab Safety, and ABB Installation Products.” B&R senior vice president of sales John Roberts confirmed that “ADI’s in-house technical capabilities will add value to our relationship, above and beyond sales representation.”

ADI’s products include pneumatic, electrical control, motion control, robotics, HMI, PLCs and IPCs, safety controls, and a wide range of sensors. They also offer services such as engineering support, PLC programming, robot programming, and manufacturing of electrical and mechanical sub-assemblies.

ADI is a member of the Association for High Technology Distribution and the Motion Control & Motor Association.



