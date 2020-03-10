Printpack Continues to Go Green

Printpack signed a two-year contract with Collegiate Clean Energy to provide power for two plants in Virginia.

Printpack
Mar 10th, 2020
Printpack

Collegiate Clean Energy will generate power from captured landfill gas methane emissions. This eliminates the reported Scope 2 GHGe of Printpack’s Rigid Business Unit plants as the power is provided by renewable energy, making a significant contribution to Printpack’s sustainability goals. Printpack remains committed to improving the environmental footprint of its operations, while working with customers evolving their packaging into more sustainable structures.

