Printpack Continues to Go Green

Collegiate Clean Energy will generate power from captured landfill gas methane emissions. This eliminates the reported Scope 2 GHGe of Printpack’s Rigid Business Unit plants as the power is provided by renewable energy, making a significant contribution to Printpack’s sustainability goals. Printpack remains committed to improving the environmental footprint of its operations, while working with customers evolving their packaging into more sustainable structures.

The benefit of this contract is that it will eliminate the reported greenhouse gas emissions from Printpack’s plants to zero since the power is provided by renewable energy. This will make a significant contribution to Printpack’s sustainability goals.

