Stefan Pfundner Joins Liquibox's European Leadership Team

At Mondi, Pfundner was the leading developer of joint projects with producers of bag-in-box packaging, including Liquibox.

At Liquibox, Pfundner will draw on his extensive product knowledge to drive innovation and identify synergies across projects to accelerate advancements. During his years at Mondi, drawing from his prior experience in the industry, Pfundner led the development of environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional barrier films for bag-in-box packaging and liners for flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers.

Liquibox's Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Grogan said: "Stefan has been focused on sustainability throughout a long and storied career in the packaging industry. He'll be identifying opportunities for Liquibox to introduce new and improved materials into our product offerings to stay ahead of tomorrow's packaging needs and challenges. He's a critical hire for us and will be a great asset to our customers, as we drive toward more sustainable future."

Stefan remains based in Austria.

