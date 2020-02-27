



The new 10-cavity HDPE electric blow molding equipment will be dedicated to producing HDPE industrial round gallon containers with gram weights from 108 to 130 grams, in support of the growing demand from our household and industrial chemical market. In addition, this new equipment offers a fully automated bagging and bulk packaging functionality, which provides flexibility to the end-user.

“Since Pretium acquired Patrick Products in 2017, we have invested over $6 million in new machines and infrastructure to support this consistently growing market. We have installed three new work centers, including this latest 10-cavity machine, invested in robust quality inspection systems, downstream automation equipment, and worked to build inventory levels needed to support our existing customers and overall expansion. We are excited about this newest piece of equipment, and are pleased to say it is now in operation and we have inventory available,” said Lawrence Monroe, director of sales – household and industrial chemical market segment. “We are well positioned to support the growing demands from our customers new and old due to these additional investments, and are excited to continue to grow Patrick Products, a proud brand of Pretium Packaging.”

