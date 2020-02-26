MSW Packaging Adds to Leadership Team

DeAngelis will also serve as a member of the board of directors. The veteran consumer packaged goods executive and proven business management leader will manage the company's successful next phase of customer growth. DeAngelis will work alongside MSW’s Co-Founder and President Chris Nutley, who will focus on operational growth—a shift that will allow Nutley to continue delivering manufacturing and packaging innovations to the market.

DeAngelis brings with him over 20 years of strong, cross functional leadership, out of the box thinking, team-building, and innovative problem-solving. Vast experience in manufacturing using all materials and processes for integrated co-packing and merchandising solutions. He most recently served as the Chief Commercial Officer for MSI Express, a contract manufacturing in a wide variety of food and beverage brands. Prior to MSI Express, DeAngelis was Sr. Director, Business Development at ARI Packaging, Inc.

"Dave brings a proven and long-standing track record of overseeing business and sales brand growth to MSW Packaging," said Chris Nutley, President of MSW Packaging. "At MSW, we have been able to unlock profitable growth as a result of our tenacity for finding and building one-of-a-kind brands, fostering a collaborative culture and leaning into our collective industry expertise. But most importantly, our people and the talent we bring—like Dave—are the reason why we're able to continue delivering exceptional results for our brand partners.” Nutley chose to bring DeAngelis on board in keeping with his vision for an omnichannel company, specifically one pursuing further growth in food and beverage consumer-packaged goods and to established success in eCommerce fulfillment.

