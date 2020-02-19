Conveyor Accumulates Non-Rounds Using Pneumatic Sweeper Arm

Multi-Conveyor designed a stainless steel table-top and plastic belt conveyor system featuring pneumatic pusher sweep arm accumulation tables designed for non-round plastic bottles.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Multi-Conveyor
Feb 19th, 2020
Accumulation Sweep By Multi Conveyor Low Res

The plastic bottles will travel from a customer supplied labeler through over 100 ft of conveyor including elevation changes of up to 21 in. in some areas, side transfers, and pneumatic merges, diverts, clamps and stops handling both empty bottle and full bottle accumulation along the way—ultimately ending at a case packer. 

The distinctive bi-directional accumulation tables include pneumatic stops to form a row of products at the face of the table. A pneumatic "sweep arm" will push a single row at a time onto the table when the system is in "Accumulation Mode."

The bi-di tables are designed to index with every row of product then discharge in the same method, using a "pneumatic puller" to extract each row. The system provides both inline and off-line accumulation on two (2) 200 sq ft accumulation tables.

The challenge was to accumulate quart, gallon, 2.5 gal, and 11 L nearly rectangular bottle designs in one system. Standard bi-di accumulation table conveyors are used almost exclusively for round shaped product - which makes this system completely unique.

To see the machine in action, click here.

NOTE: The conveyor system has the ability to merge accumulated product back into the main line during normal production flow using the Multi-Conveyor engineered and manufactured control system of devices, sensors, HMI screens and UL listed panels.

Companies in this article
Multi-Conveyor
Videos from Multi-ConveyorView all videos
Accumulation Tables with Pneumatic Sweep Arm by Multi-Conveyor
Accumulation Tables with Pneumatic Sweep Arm by Multi-Conveyor
Jan 30th, 2020
Horizontal Bucket Conveyor with 45° Product Rotation by Multi-Conveyor
Horizontal Bucket Conveyor with 45° Product Rotation by Multi-Conveyor
Nov 22nd, 2019
Slim-Fit Sanitary Low Profile Conveyor "Pulls a Gap" by Multi-Conveyor
Slim-Fit Sanitary Low Profile Conveyor "Pulls a Gap" by Multi-Conveyor
Oct 30th, 2019
Accumulation Sweep By Multi Conveyor Low Res
Conveyor Accumulates Non-Rounds Using Pneumatic Sweeper Arm
Multi-Conveyor designed a stainless steel table-top and plastic belt conveyor system featuring pneumatic pusher sweep arm accumulation tables designed for non-round plastic bottles.
Feb 19th, 2020
Staticcheckup1
Simco-Ion Launches New Static Check-up Program
Simco-Ion announces the launch of its new Static Check-Up program.
Feb 19th, 2020
FastBack&circledR; Horizontal Motion Conveyor
Heat and Control Exhibiting at PACK EXPO East
Heat and Control, Inc., an equipment manufacturer and food processing industry supplier, will be exhibiting at PACK EXPO East, Booth #1001.
Feb 18th, 2020
Scott Lang, President (left) and Tom Ellenberger, Vice President (right)
Motion Controls Robotics Management Joins the Fanuc President’s Circle
Motion Controls Robotics’ Scott Lang and Tim Ellenberger were awarded the Fanuc President’s Circle of Achievement Award.
Feb 18th, 2020
Esther Mekjan, Regional Sales Manager, Russia
Heat and Control Opens Russian Office
Heat and Control announces the opening of its Moscow office, its newest site and its first in Russia.
Feb 14th, 2020
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Sponsored
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Beginning March 3, PMMI will accept nominations for the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame. Since 1971, this prestigious award has recognized some of the most distinguished contributors to industry. Learn more »
Dec 11th, 2019
Avery
Avery Dennison Launches rPET Liner
Avery Dennison announces the launch of its rPET content liner, becoming the first rPET liner in North America designed for FSC®-certified semi-gloss paper facestock.
Feb 13th, 2020
Image Vacuum Pumps For Chinese Hospital
Busch Vacuum Pumps for Chinese Hospitals
Twelve Busch Vacuum large vacuum pumps were delivered to two new hospitals in Wuhan to support the treatment of patients infected with the corona virus.
Feb 13th, 2020
Agf L79p Gs F7 Rpv Iuh Xpu Gyjkw1u Wd Me Rf X Gysbtg=s900 C K C0xffffffff No Rj Mo
AlliedFlex and Bossar Announce Sales and Marketing Alliance
Bossar Packaging, SA, Barcelona, has partnered with AlliedFlex Technologies as its exclusive North American Sales and Marketing Partner to handle its complete Pouch Packaging Systems Program.
Feb 10th, 2020
Ch&acirc;teau Gaby labels produced by Great Lakes Label
Embossed Labels for Wine and Spirits
Great Lakes Label offers embossed labels for wine and spirits using digital and flexographic presses. It uses UV and/or water based inks with up to 14 color printing capability to create the labels.
Feb 10th, 2020
Krones
Krones’ Contipure AseptBloc Receives 3-A certification
Krones’ Contipure AseptBloc series received the 3-A certificate from the independent 3-A Sanitary Institute. All future Contipure AseptBloc systems will be permitted to carry the 3-A certificate.
Feb 6th, 2020
Great Lakes2
Great Lakes Label Celebrated 25th Anniversary
Great Lakes Label, a Michigan-based label manufacturer, celebrated its 25th Anniversary in 2019.
Feb 4th, 2020
Cropped Logo
C-P Flexible Packaging Launches New Website
C-P Flexible Packaging announces the launch of a new website with unique tools and resources designed for brands, copackers, and others utilizing flexible packaging.
Feb 4th, 2020
Intelliflex Feeder 530 Fin Copy
Epson to Showcase its Latest Robots Solutions for Real World Automation Application Needs at ATX West
Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, will show how its latest robots meet the needs of high-performance precision parts automation applications in simulated demos at the Automation Technology show, ATX West.
Feb 4th, 2020
2335 Press Release Rio 3d Master V2a F1b Alpha
Opto 22 announces groov RIO—I/O for the IIoT
Intelligent, Ethernet-based I/O unit combines multi-signal, multifunction sensing with PoE-powered edge data processing for instant IIoT connection to real-world signals.
Feb 4th, 2020
Sebastian Clemens
SACMI Packaging & Chocolate Names Senior Area Manager North America
SACMI Packaging & Chocolate, a manufacturer of fully integrated primary and secondary packaging and distribution systems, appointed Sebastian Clemens Senior Area Manager North America.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Pat1
PFlow Industries Appoints New President
Patrick Koppa was appointed President of PFlow Industries.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Meet Ignition@2x
Inductive Automation Announces New and Improved Solutions for Digital Transformation
Roadblocks Eliminated with Ignition Industrial Application Platform.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Rick Pallante
Baumer Names President of U.S. and Canada Subsidiary
Baumer hhs promoted Richard Pallante to President of its U.S. and Canada subsidiary.
Feb 3rd, 2020