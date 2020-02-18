Heat and Control Exhibiting at PACK EXPO East

Heat and Control will be featuring checkweighers, multi-head weighers, conveyors, and x-ray and metal detectors. Experts will also be on hand to discuss the company’s extensive capability for snack and prepared foods processing and packaging.

Equipment to be showcased includes:

FastBack® Horizontal Motion Conveyor

Gently transport product by cycling through slow-forward and fast-back horizontal motion, which neither damages product nor disturbs coatings, while providing the fastest product travel rates, maximizing product distribution efficiency.

Ishida CCW-RV Multi-Head Weighers

A combination of advanced software, digital filtering, and precise feeder control reduces product giveaway and delivers higher yield. Options for dry, fresh, and frozen foods are available, making the RV series of weighers an operator-friendly and efficient solution.

Ishida X-Ray Inspection Systems

Comparing images from two different X-ray energy levels, IX-G2 analyses the absorption of X-rays to accurately detect foreign objects by density and by type of material. It will also detect missing product pieces, incorrect package weight, and product defects, such as cracks, voids, incorrect alignment, and product trapped in package seals.





This advanced premium weight checking series utilizes unique and proprietary digital load cell technology to deliver unbeatable accuracy and speed when inspecting the weight of packaged goods. Offering enhanced sensitivity over conventional models, the Ishida DACS-G/GN checkweigher series satisfies a wide variety of product sizes and speeds.





Achieve the highest metal sensitivity by applying a broad spectrum of frequencies simultaneously and continuously. Unlike other multi-frequency detectors which apply frequencies one-at-a-time, CEIA’s continuous inspection process accurately differentiates between metal contaminants and product effects without reducing metal detection sensitivity. Optional USDA-approved construction for food manufacturers which require USDA Dairy or USDA Meat and Poultry construction.











