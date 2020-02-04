Great Lakes Label Celebrated 25th Anniversary

In 1992, CEO Tony Cook began working for a small labeling company in Grand Rapids. After two years, he decided to begin a new journey by starting his own label brokerage company, where he networked with over 30 label companies nationwide. Since then, Great Lakes Label has grown from a label brokerage into a manufacturing company that produces labels, distributes machines, including The Label Gator, and provides installation and support. Great Lakes Label has in-house departments including R&D, Graphic Design, Art and Quality Assurance with 70 employees. This ensures that all designs and labels are created with the newest technology, and produced at the highest quality.

Today, GLL is capable of manufacturing quality labels by using flexographic and digital printing technologies, while creating precise, vibrant colors. With the latest Mark Andy presses, many innovative labeling techniques can be added to labels.



