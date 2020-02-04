C-P Flexible Packaging Launches NewWebsite

C-P Flexible Packaging announces the launch of a new website with unique tools and resources designed for brands, copackers, and others utilizing flexible packaging.

C-P Flexible Packaging
Feb 4th, 2020
Cropped Logo

The new cpflexpack.com includes the industry’s first flexible packaging calculator with comprehensive imperial-to-metric and metric-to-imperial conversions. This convenient tool provides quick access to virtually every conversion and formula relevant to flexible packaging, all in one place.

Visitors can find a self-guided learning center” complete with a premade pouches glossary, flexible packaging films glossary, shrink sleeves glossary and guides to various topics such as cold-seal flexible packaging.

The new website also features expanded information on C-P Flexible Packaging’s sustainable packaging solutions, providing answers for those seeking recyclable, compostable or post-consumer recycled packaging options.

Details on various types of flexible packaging technology are providedsuch as extended gamut HD printing, laser scoring and reclose technologyalong with 3D models of each option in the supplier s packaging portfolio.

According to Mike Hoffman, CEO of C-P Flexible Packaging, “ After months of hard work, we are excited to announce the launch of our renewed and modernized website. By updating our capabilities and incorporating new tools, we have created a user-friendly interface for customers to independently familiarize themselves with our product and service solutions.

The website’s rapid response functionality is compatible with all browsers and mobile devices, and the site is seamlessly integrated with C-P Flexible Packaging’s candidate portal. This portal allow s prospective applicants to view open positions at each of C-P Flexible Packaging’s locations and apply online.

