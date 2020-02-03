SACMI Packaging & Chocolate Names Senior Area Manager North America

SACMI Packaging & Chocolate, a manufacturer of fully integrated primary and secondary packaging and distribution systems, appointed Sebastian Clemens Senior Area Manager North America.

Clemens will be responsible for the company’s full packaging and distribution portfolio across all CPG accounts in the Eastern U.S. and Canada.

With a background in engineering and sales, Clemens brings more than a decade of experience to the position, having worked at Bosch Packaging Systems AG as a commissioning engineer and controls engineer before joining Buhler Inc. as a Sales Account Manager.

“We are thrilled to have Sebastian join us as SACMI Packaging & Chocolate’s North American operation strives to be the supplier-of-record for the North American CPG industry’s packaging and distribution needs,” says Mark Lozano, SACMI vice-president of North American operations. “Sebastian’s varied background working with CPG companies across a broad range of projects ensures our customers not only get white glove treatment during the sales process, but also the best distribution and packaging solutions custom-engineered to meet their application demands.”

"Throughout my career, I have worked to bring the most suitable solutions to the manufacturing challenges my customers have faced, and I look forward to helping both large and small North American CPG companies strive for perfection and continued product innovations,” Clemens says. “My engineering background makes me uniquely qualified to partner with customers to provide custom-engineered solutions. I cannot wait to dig in, work hard and be a part of SACMI Packaging & Chocolate’s legacy of success.”

