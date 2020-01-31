Display Pack Passes SQF Audit

Display Pack's Quality Manager, Tina Hill, continuously emphasizes the importance of having SQF Certification. "Having this SQF Certification is important to our company because it gives our customers confidence that our products meet the highest quality for food safe packaging materials. It is not one individual or even a group of individuals that keep us certified - it is our entire team!"

The Safe Quality Food Program (SQF) is a rigorous and credible national food safety and quality program. In passing this audit, Display Pack has met the standards set by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) for maintaining quality, driving continuous improvemen,t and controlling food safety risks.

